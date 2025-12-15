Today we’re listening to Ulla Straus, an American ambient musician based in Germany. We’ve recommended her music twice before. Her latest record, Hometown Girl, came out in May and was released under the moniker U.e. It’s a lofi, intimate record, with these elements, per Philip Sherburne in Pitchfork: “clean-toned guitar; woodwinds laid on like strips of cotton batting; watery piano, redolent of mildew and mothballs, with the creaky beach-house vibe of Grouper’s Ruins.” Don’t miss “Long Dust.” We’re also playing her 2022 LP, foam, which leans into samples and loops.

Hometown Girl - U.e. (37m, some vocal clips; singing on track 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

foam - Ulla (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.