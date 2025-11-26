Today we’re listening to Seconds, an American musician from New York. Drafts is their fourth LP released on Flow State Records. Previous releases have hewed more toward ambient, but this one incorporates more acoustic guitar and electronic influences (Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross, Gesaffelstein). The genres reflected are ambient, instrumental folk, horror score, and classical, and the lofi recording style emphasizes human musicianship. The album is available for free/name-your-price on Bandcamp under a Creative Commons license. We’re also revisiting their prior self-titled album from 2022, which is more motoric ambient, drawn from krautrock influences like NEU! and Can.

Drafts - Seconds (31m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Seconds - Seconds (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We’re off Thurs-Fri. Have a great rest of your week.