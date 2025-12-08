Mount Shrine
Today we’re listening to Mount Shrine, an ambient music project from Brazilian producer Cesar Alexandre. Born in Rio, he grew up listening to artists like Brian Eno, Burial, and Aphex Twin, but was especially influenced by Akira Yamaoka’s score for the video game Silent Hill 2.1 Since the early 2010s he’s put out music in different styles under several names, including the noted vaporwave project Lindsheaven Virtual Plaza. Alexandre passed away in 2021 from Covid-19, after which the label Cryo Chamber collected the known recordings he’d made as part of a project he called “Mount Hibiki.” The resulting ambient compilation, which came out in 2024, is almost three hours of “placid meandering” as Daniel Edenfield put it.
The Mount Hibiki Tapes - Mount Shrine (160m, no vocals)
I really appreciate you spreading the word about Cesar's music. He was an outstanding electronic musician that also produced vaporwave as Lindsheaven Virtual Plaza. I love his work as Mount Shrine too; my favorite is "Shortwave Ruins", an ambient album with strange voice recordings captured on shortwave radio. Can't second this recommendation enough, and will honor his legacy by listening to his music today as well.
I was first introduced to Cesar's Mount Shrine dark ambient project four years ago, after he passed away. I fell in love with it instantly, and still listen to something by him at least several times a week. Often, I just play the whole Lost Loops Collection (released posthumously by Cryochamber) right through. Mount Hibiki is another dear favourite. What really blows me away is Cesar's talent, and how he created so much music of beauty, so young, and with so little gear. His message shared through his music is a daily reminder to me. Thanks for sharing him here today so others can appreciate his music tool.