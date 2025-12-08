Today we’re listening to Mount Shrine, an ambient music project from Brazilian producer Cesar Alexandre. Born in Rio, he grew up listening to artists like Brian Eno, Burial, and Aphex Twin, but was especially influenced by Akira Yamaoka’s score for the video game Silent Hill 2. Since the early 2010s he’s put out music in different styles under several names, including the noted vaporwave project Lindsheaven Virtual Plaza. Alexandre passed away in 2021 from Covid-19, after which the label Cryo Chamber collected the known recordings he’d made as part of a project he called “Mount Hibiki.” The resulting ambient compilation, which came out in 2024, is almost three hours of “placid meandering” as Daniel Edenfield put it.

The Mount Hibiki Tapes - Mount Shrine (160m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.