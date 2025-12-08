Flow State

Flow State

Stephan Kunze
10h

I really appreciate you spreading the word about Cesar's music. He was an outstanding electronic musician that also produced vaporwave as Lindsheaven Virtual Plaza. I love his work as Mount Shrine too; my favorite is "Shortwave Ruins", an ambient album with strange voice recordings captured on shortwave radio. Can't second this recommendation enough, and will honor his legacy by listening to his music today as well.

Andō
8h

I was first introduced to Cesar's Mount Shrine dark ambient project four years ago, after he passed away. I fell in love with it instantly, and still listen to something by him at least several times a week. Often, I just play the whole Lost Loops Collection (released posthumously by Cryochamber) right through. Mount Hibiki is another dear favourite. What really blows me away is Cesar's talent, and how he created so much music of beauty, so young, and with so little gear. His message shared through his music is a daily reminder to me. Thanks for sharing him here today so others can appreciate his music tool.

