Across the Horizon Ep. 55: Best of 2025 w/ Stephen Brower

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined once again by Stephen Brower, Head of Music, US for Amazon Music and, more specifically, the curator of the “Cosmic Strings” playlist on Amazon Music. They list their favorite artists and music from 2025, including William Tyler, Steve Gunn, Julianna Barwick, Hayden Pedigo, Gwenifer Raymond, Mary Lattimore and many, many more. All Across the Horizon episode playlists are now available here.

For Flow State we’re listening to two of the records highlighted in this conversation. First we’re playing Luke Schneider and Jamie Lidell’s collaboration from October, A Companion for the Spaces Between Dreams. We’ve featured Schneider’s work before, including his August record, For Dancing In Quiet Light. We’re also playing Patterner by Golden Brown, an ambient country record rooted in acoustic guitar with many effects applied to create atmosphere.

A Companion for the Spaces Between Dreams - Luke Schneider & Jamie Lidell (44m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Patterner - Golden Brown (44m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

