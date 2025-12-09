Flow State Episode 305

Today’s mix consists of mostly new singles. We open with ambient music by Francesca Heart, Golden, marine eyes Rob Winstone. Then a new classical piece by Alanna Crouch and a performance of Harold Budd’s “Pavilion of Dreams” by harpist Nailah Hunter and thereminist Alia Mohamed. We move through instrumental compositions by Cluster & Brian Eno, Laurie Spiegel & Erik Hall, Woo, and SML. The Magic Hours & TUAWKI contribute an exotica rendition of Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here.” The pace picks up with Orbital and Mor Elian, and we wrap with a new single from DjRUM. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Francesca Heart - Le Canella

0:02:15 - Gollden - desamor

0:05:21 - marine eyes - marigolds

0:07:57 - Rob Winstone - beach