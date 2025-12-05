It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Orbital, a British electronic duo from Kent. Brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll grew up playing saxophone and guitar/drums respectively, but were drawn to electronic music after hearing Kraftwerk and The Beat. In the late ‘80s, they started making synthesizer- and drum machine-led dance music in the days when that musical form was still finding an audience. We’re playing the brothers’ self-titled LP from 1991, which sounds of its time sometimes and excitingly timeless at others; see “Steel Cube Idolatry” as an example of the latter. We’re also playing their followup, Orbital 2, from 1991, also known as “The Brown Album,” which was recently selected by Tame Impala in his “What’s In My Bag?” video.

Orbital - Orbital (77m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Orbital 2 - Orbital (65m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.