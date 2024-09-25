Ambient Country Episode 35: Chuck Johnson

On today’s episode of the Ambient Country podcast, host Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by co-host Chuck Johnson. They talk about his latest release, Sun Glories, as well as the wide catalog of music that he has produced, played on, mixed, and/or mastered, including Michael Muller, Danny Paul Grody, Claire Rousay, Clarice Jensen, Six Organs of Admittance, and many more.

You can listen to the music recommended on this show on Spotify, Amazon Music, or BNDCMPR.

We featured Johnson’s music twice before on Flow State. Bob picked the two albums we’re listening to today. First is 2017’s Balsams, which we wrote in 2019 “features Johnson playing slide guitar over pad tracks, bringing a new country feel to ambient music.” Second is Sun Glories, Johnson’s latest LP which came out last month. Its six tracks open softly and then gradually build into distorted crescendos.

Balsams - Chuck Johnson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sun Glories - Chuck Johnson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

