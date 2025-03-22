Ambient Country Episode 12: Darryl Norsen (Repost)

Host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by designer and art director Darryl Norsen to discuss his musical influences and inspirations. Known for his album covers and posters for acts including Phish, Folkways, the Jerry Garcia Estate, William Tyler, Moe, SUSS and many more, Darryl brings a jazzier side to this episode with artists including Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, and Bobby Hutcherson. He also discusses some of his more recent favorites like William Tyler, Bitchin' Bajas, Tortoise, and Daniel Bachman.
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
