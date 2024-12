On today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by co-host Stephen Brower, Head of Amazon Music U.S. and curator of the Cosmic Strings playlist, to play and discuss their favorite artists and music of 2024.

We’re listening to their best of 2024 playlists (253m, mostly vocal-free)

Spotify / Amazon Music / BNDCMPR

Flow State will be publishing our own best of 2024 list later this month. If you loved a record in 2024, suggest it in the comments below. Thank you.