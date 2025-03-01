Flow State
Ambient Country
Ambient Country Episode 42: Big Ears Edition
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:55
-59:55

Ambient Country Episode 42: Big Ears Edition

Mar 01, 2025
Share
Transcript

This special episode of Ambient Country is dedicated to the artists performing in the Across the Horizon showcases at this year's Big Ears Festival, including Chuck Johnson, Clarice Jensen, Rachika Nayar, Cowboy Sadness, Mary Lattimore, Marisa Anderson, William Tyler, Eucademix and SUSS. Taken from recent and past episodes, the music is discussed by Stelth Ulvang (The Lumineers), Mark Nelson (Pan-American), Luke Schneider, Dave Harrington (Darkside) and many more.

Across the Horizon @ Big Ears Playlist: Spotify / Amazon Music

Across the Horizon, Vol1 Various Artists: Spotify / Amazon Music

Discussion about this episode

Flow State
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Ambient Country Episode 11 (Repost w/co-host Pat Irwin)
Ambient Country Episode 41: Stelth Ulvang (from The Lumineers)
Ambient Country Episode 40: Marisa Anderson
Ambient Country Episode 39: Dave Harrington
Ambient Country Episode 38: Best of 2024
Ambient Country Episode 37: John Diliberto (Echoes)
Ambient Country Episode 36: Luke Schneider & Kyle Hamlett