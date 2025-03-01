Ambient Country Episode 42: Big Ears Edition

This special episode of Ambient Country is dedicated to the artists performing in the Across the Horizon showcases at this year's Big Ears Festival, including Chuck Johnson, Clarice Jensen, Rachika Nayar, Cowboy Sadness, Mary Lattimore, Marisa Anderson, William Tyler, Eucademix and SUSS. Taken from recent and past episodes, the music is discussed by Stelth Ulvang (The Lumineers), Mark Nelson (Pan-American), Luke Schneider, Dave Harrington (Darkside) and many more.

