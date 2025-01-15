Ambient Country Episode 40: Marisa Anderson

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of the band SUSS is joined by Portland, Oregon guitarist Marisa Anderson to discuss her influences as well as her recent releases for the Across the Horizon music series. Marisa brings an eclectic playlist of music including Nicolas Jaar, Charlie Parr, Nils Okland, Dirty Three, Gustavo Santaolalla, and many more.

We’ve recommended Marisa Anderson on Flow State twice before. We’re listening to two new records from 2024 and revisiting a past favorite. Swallowtail, from May ‘24, is a rollicking collaboration with Australian drummer Jim White (who accompanied Anderson on the pair’s 2020 record, The Quickening). Then we’re playing Music from ‘A Perfect Day for Caribou’, the film score that’s a baker’s dozen of 1-2 minute guitar instrumentals. Finally we’re revisiting Anderson’s 2021 collaboration with fellow guitarist William Tyler, a doleful LP called Lost Futures.

Swallowtail - Marisa Anderson & Jim White (37m, no vocals)

Music from ‘A Perfect Day for Caribou’ - Marisa Anderson (18m, no vocals)

Lost Futures - Marisa Anderson & William Tyler (41m, no vocals)

