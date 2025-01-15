Flow State
Ambient Country Episode 40: Marisa Anderson
Ambient Country Episode 40: Marisa Anderson

Jan 15, 2025
On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host

Bob Holmes
of the band SUSS is joined by Portland, Oregon guitarist Marisa Anderson to discuss her influences as well as her recent releases for the Across the Horizon music series. Marisa brings an eclectic playlist of music including Nicolas Jaar, Charlie Parr, Nils Okland, Dirty Three, Gustavo Santaolalla, and many more.

We’ve recommended Marisa Anderson on Flow State twice before. We’re listening to two new records from 2024 and revisiting a past favorite. Swallowtail, from May ‘24, is a rollicking collaboration with Australian drummer Jim White (who accompanied Anderson on the pair’s 2020 record, The Quickening). Then we’re playing Music from ‘A Perfect Day for Caribou’, the film score that’s a baker’s dozen of 1-2 minute guitar instrumentals. Finally we’re revisiting Anderson’s 2021 collaboration with fellow guitarist William Tyler, a doleful LP called Lost Futures.

Swallowtail - Marisa Anderson & Jim White (37m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Music from ‘A Perfect Day for Caribou’ - Marisa Anderson (18m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lost Futures - Marisa Anderson & William Tyler (41m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.

Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
