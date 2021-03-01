Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chuck Johnson, an American multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Oakland. We first recommended Johnson two Julys ago. He uses pedal steel guitar and synths to create ambient music with a country, Western vibe. His 2017 album Balsams is one of our go-tos. We’re first playing his latest album, The Cinder Grove, which came out a few weeks ago. It extends the soothing sound of Balsams by incorporating other instruments like piano and strings. It’s quintessential Flow State music.

The Cinder Grove - Chuck Johnson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Balsams - Chuck Johnson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week (and month).