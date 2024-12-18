Flow State
Ambient Country
Ambient Country Episode 39: Dave Harrington
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:56
-59:56

Ambient Country Episode 39: Dave Harrington

Dec 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by Dave Harrington of Darkside to discuss Dave's music, his latest releases with Nicole McCabe & Yuka Honda for the Across the Horizon music series, and the music that's been exciting him lately: dub, Japanese American Primitive music, Jerry Garcia, SexMob, and so much more.

We’re listening to an LP from each artist’s catalogue, selected by Bob. First up is Harrington’s Skull Dream from July of this year, a collection of ghostly, low-slung guitar jams. Second is McCabe’s Mosaic from March, on which she proves her alto sax chops and features Jeff Parker on track six. Third is Yuka Honda’s Bow Shoulder from 2020, recorded with her band Huntsville: Honda (keys), Nels Cline (guitar), Darin Gray (bass), and Glenn Kotche (drums).

Skull Dream - Dave Harrington (39m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mosaic - Nicole McCabe (59m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Bow Shoulder - Huntsville (59m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.

Discussion about this podcast

Flow State
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Ambient Country Episode 38: Best of 2024
Ambient Country Episode 37: John Diliberto (Echoes)
Ambient Country Episode 36: Luke Schneider & Kyle Hamlett
Ambient Country Episode 35: Chuck Johnson
Ambient Country Episode 34: Pan-American, Chelsea Bridge, & MJ Guider
Ambient Country Episode 33: David Pajo
Ambient Country Episode 32: SUSS