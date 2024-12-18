Ambient Country Episode 39: Dave Harrington

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by Dave Harrington of Darkside to discuss Dave's music, his latest releases with Nicole McCabe & Yuka Honda for the Across the Horizon music series, and the music that's been exciting him lately: dub, Japanese American Primitive music, Jerry Garcia, SexMob, and so much more.

We’re listening to an LP from each artist’s catalogue, selected by Bob. First up is Harrington’s Skull Dream from July of this year, a collection of ghostly, low-slung guitar jams. Second is McCabe’s Mosaic from March, on which she proves her alto sax chops and features Jeff Parker on track six. Third is Yuka Honda’s Bow Shoulder from 2020, recorded with her band Huntsville: Honda (keys), Nels Cline (guitar), Darin Gray (bass), and Glenn Kotche (drums).

Skull Dream - Dave Harrington (39m, no vocals)

Mosaic - Nicole McCabe (59m, no vocals)

Bow Shoulder - Huntsville (59m, no vocals)

Have a great Wednesday.