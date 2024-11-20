Ambient Country Episode 37: John Diliberto (Echoes)

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by John Diliberto, host of the syndicated radio show Echoes. Celebrating his 35th year with Echoes, John has been exploring the wide landscape of instrumental and ambient music longer than just about anyone else. Bob and SUSS have performed live on Echoes as well as appeared many times over the years. Now Bob is returning the favor by having John on his show to discuss the roots of the music John calls "Ambient Americana," including artists Brian Eno, Ry Cooder, Steve Roach, Bruce Kaphan, BJ Cole, and many more.

We’re listening to two LPs from artists discussed on the show. First we’re playing Bruce Kaphan’s Slider from 2005, which we previously recommended back in March (accompanied by an interview). Second we’re playing Steve Roach’s 1998 record, Dust to Dust, a left-turn for Roach from electronica into ambient country.

Slider - Bruce Kaphan (57m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Dust to Dust - Steve Roach & Roger King (61m, some vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.