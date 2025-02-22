Ambient Country Episode 11 (Repost w/co-host Pat Irwin)

In this repost of Ambient Country Episode 11 from October 2022, host Bob Holmes (from SUSS) is joined by bandmate Pat Irwin to discuss the recent release of his soundtrack work for Showtime's Dexter: New Blood. This was the first episode of Ambient Country where Bob let his co-host choose the playlist of music, which started a trend that he has continued to follow to this day. Pat not only discusses his approach to scoring soundtracks, but we also get to hear about his work with John Cage and Philip Glass, as well his other influences including Ry Cooder, Fripp & Eno and Bill Frisell.
Ambient Country
Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
