Today we’re listening to the final artist in our American fingerstyle guitar series, the musician and composer Chuck Johnson. (Thanks to David for the recommendation.) Johnson is heavily influenced by the Takoma Records crew, especially John Fahey and Leo Kottke who we featured earlier this week. We’re listening to Johnson’s solo albums, and we want to call your attention to 2017’s Balsams. This record features Johnson playing slide guitar over pad tracks, bringing a new country feel to ambient music. The pieces are profound meditations and would well accompany your ride into the sunset of this weekend. On Velvet Arc, Johnson plays bluesy and introspective rock with a drummer and bassist. Crows in the Basilica is pure fingerstyle solo guitar. All three are great.

Balsams by Chuck Johnson (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Velvet Arc by Chuck Johnson (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Crows in the Basilica by Chuck Johnson (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

