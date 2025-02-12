Flow State
Ambient Country Episode 41: Stelth Ulvang (from The Lumineers)
Feb 12, 2025
On today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by co-host Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers and Heavy Gus. They discuss his recent contributions to the Across the Horizon music series, as well as music from his playlist including Marisa Anderson & Jim White, Dirty Three, Frail Talk, Nick Jaina, Slyne and the Family Stoned, Little Mazarn, Olivia Kaplan & Hand Habits, Mojave 3, and many more.

We’re listening to two records that Bob and Stelth discuss on the podcast. Dirty Three, an Australian band that plays a kind of jambient style, has been putting out records since the early ‘90s. We’re playing their latest LP, Love Changes Everything, which came out in June 2024. Scenic is another group that formed in the ‘90s, led by guitarist Bruce Licher who also started the punk band Savage Republic. Scenic’s 1995 LP, Incident at Cima, is a post-rock record whose minor-key, reverbed style evokes the ruggedness and gravitas of the open desert.

Love Changes Everything - Dirty Three (41m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Incident at Cima - Scenic (42m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ambient Country, hosted by Bob Holmes of SUSS, explores the wide range of instrumental music including new folk, ambient, electronic, soundscapes, Americana, jazz, and cosmic psychedelia. Each month, Bob has co-hosts who play music from their latest releases as well as share tracks that have influenced and moved them to make their music.
