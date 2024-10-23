Ambient Country Episode 36: Luke Schneider & Kyle Hamlett

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes from SUSS is joined by co-hosts Luke Schneider and Kyle Hamlett as they discuss their latest releases on the Across the Horizon music series. Luke & Kyle bring along a playlist of instrumental music including Yo La Tengo, Marisa Anderson, Anthony Phillips, Coupler, and Amelia Courthouse.

We’ve featured Luke Schneider on several Flow State mixes, but haven’t highlighted his albums yet. He grew up in Ohio, started playing guitar at age 11, and picked up pedal steel guitar in college. Now he’s based in Nashville, a mainstay of that city’s ambient scene. We’re playing two of Schneider’s albums, both of which were put out by Third Man Records. 2023’s It Is Solved By Walking creates large sonic spaces with big synths and reverbed pedal steel. 2020’s Altar of Harmony has more range, with some tracks focused on the stripped-down sound of his 1967 Emmons push/pull pedal steel.

It is Solved By Walking - Luke Schneider (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Altar of Harmony - Luke Schneider (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.