Ambient Country Ep. 43: Friends We Met Along the Road (Part 1)

In this episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by the artists who took part in the 4-day Across the Horizon programming at Big Ears in Knoxville, TN. The episode includes interviews and music from Michael Rother (Neu! and Harmonia), harpist Mary Lattimore, composer Clarice Jensen, Alan Sparhawk (Low), Marisa Anderson, David Moore (Cowboy Sadness) and Yuka Honda. Recapture the magic of Big Ears!

For Flow State, we’re listening to a couple records by Michael Rother, whose solo work we haven’t featured before. We’re starting with his first EP, Flammende Herzen, which came out in 1977. That record has a bunch of guitar-led instrumentals, rather sunny-sounding renditions of the kosmische his earlier bands helped define. Second we’re playing Katzenmusik from 1979, which is more ambient, reminiscent of Harmonia’s freeform compositional style. If you’d like to check out more music by the other artists in this Ambient Country episode, we’ve linked to previous Flow State editions in the paragraph above.

Flammende Herzen - Michael Rother (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Katzenmusik - Michael Rother (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.