Ambient Country Episode 49: William Tyler (Pt. 1)

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes of SUSS speaks with guitarist William Tyler, who debuts his new music from the Across the Horizon series, including collaborations with Claire Rousay and Julianna Barwick. They also discuss his genre-defying recent album, Time Indefinite, as well as career-defying tracks from artists like Brian Eno, John Cale, Billy Joe Shaver, and more.

For Flow State, we’re listening to an old album and a new album from Tyler (whom we previously featured back in 2020). The old album is Deseret Canyon, which originally came out in 2008 and was then reissued in 2015. That LP is centered around Tyler’s acoustic guitar, with ambient synths and raga-like repetition. The new album is Time Indefinite, which came out in April. It’s a more experimental-sounding record than Tyler’s previous work, blending techniques from musique concrète with country and electronic styles.

Deseret Canyon - William Tyler (57m, no vocals)

Time Indefinite - William Tyler (49m, some sampled choral vocals)

