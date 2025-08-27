Ambient Country Episode 50: William Tyler (Pt. 2)

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes of SUSS brings back guitarist William Tyler for part two of the discussion that they started in Episode 49. Not only do they discuss his latest release Time Indefinite, but also his recent collaboration with Julianna Barwick for the Across the Horizon music series. They also discuss the music of Joni Mitchell, Genesis, Kraftwerk, and more. William's playlist for an apocalyptic road trip across the US takes a lot of detours, so get ready for a wild ride.

On Flow State, we’re listening to Tyler once again, this time two other albums. The first is Secret Stratosphere from 2023, a live album on which he performs with his band, The Impossible Truth. It includes an instrumental cover of Kraftwerk’s “Radioactivity,” whose original version appears on the episode. The second album is Modern Country from 2016, which is a solo Tyler record on which he plays atmospheric instrumentals.

Secret Stratosphere - William Tyler & The Impossible Truth (58m, just a few spoken vocals)

Modern Country - William Tyler (40m, no vocals)

