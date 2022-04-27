Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Clarice Jensen, a cellist and composer based in Brooklyn. Jensen studied at Julliard and her solo work uses electronic effects to stretch and distort the sound of her cello. She’s recorded with Flow State staples like Stars of the Lid and Jóhann Jóhannsson, and has been increasingly busy scoring films. We’re starting with her 2018 debut record, For This From That Will Be Filled. It’s a collection of minimalistic cello meditations, recalling the sound of fellow film composers like Trent Reznor / Atticus Ross and her collaborator Jóhannsson. About her 2020 record, The experience of repetition as death, NPR wrote, “This collection of requiems for a dying mother ranks among the great ambient albums of the 21st century.”

For This From That Will Be Filled - Clarice Jensen (50m, hint of vocals toward the end of track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The experience of repetition as death - Clarice Jensen (40m, baritone chorus at the start of track 2)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

