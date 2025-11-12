Across the Horizon Ep. 54: Jake Xerxes Fussell & James Elkington

On today’s episode of the Across the Horizon podcast (formerly Ambient Country), host Bob Holmes (of SUSS) is joined by guitarist and folklorist Jake Fussell and his collaborator James Elkington, who discuss their upcoming release, the score for the film Rebuilding. Jake and Jim discuss their inspirations, including classic soundtracks from Angelo Badalamenti, Ry Cooder, Bruce Langhorne, and Daniel Lanois.

Jake and Jim’s score for Rebuilding comes out this Friday, so on Flow State we’re listening to a couple of James Elkington records. First is Ambsace from 2015, a fingerstyle guitar collaboration with Kentuckian Nathan Salsburg. Track seven is an instrumental cover of “Reel Around the Fountain” by The Smiths. Second we’re playing Pastel De Nada from earlier this year, which is a collection of 27 short guitar-led tracks representing a range of styles, with digital effects, low-key drums, and ambient recordings – reminiscent of One Wayne G by Mac DeMarco.

Ambsace - James Elkington & Nathan Salsburg (39m, no vocals)

Pastel De Nada - James Elkington (59m, no vocals)

