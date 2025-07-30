Ambient Country Episode 48: Walt McClements

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, Bob Holmes (of SUSS) is joined by co-host Walt McClements as he takes listeners on a tour de force of international accordion music. Walt plays tracks from Narciso Martinez and Steve Jordan, as well as little known works from Macedonia, Switzerland, and Holland. The episode also features Walt's recent contributions to the Across the Horizon series, including works by Natalia Beylis and Yara Asmar. We also feature the work of Walt from his recent release On a Painted Ocean.

We previously featured McClements in April, focusing on his new record, On a Painted Ocean, which is one of our favorites of the year so far. We’re revisiting that record today. We’re also playing his 2021 record, A Hole in the Fence, which plays a similar style of ambient accordion, combining the traditional instrument with modern effects.

On a Painted Ocean - Walt McClements (38m, spoken vocals toward the end of track 6)

A Hole in the Fence - Walt McClements (33m, no vocals)

