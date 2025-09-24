Across the Horizon Ep. 52: Marc Byrd of Hammock (Pt. 2)

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes of Suss hosts part two of his conversation with Marc Byrd, one of the founders of ambient & post-rock pioneers Hammock. Bob speaks with Marc about his early days with Hammock as well as the music of Slow Meadows, Peter Broderick, Holly Kenniff, and many more. In this episode they also take a deep emotional dive into the music and inspirations behind Hammock’s latest release, Nevertheless.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two Hammock albums. First we’re playing their 2013 record, Oblivion Hymns, which was an early instance of them combining guitar/synth ambient and string orchestration. We’re also replaying Hammock’s latest record, Nevertheless, whose moving backstory Marc and Bob discuss on the pod. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Oblivion Hymns - Hammock (57m, vocals on tracks 2, 7, and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nevertheless - Hammock (44m, blent-in vocals on a couple tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.