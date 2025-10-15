Across the Horizon Episode 53: Woody Jackson

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes of SUSS invites Woody Jackson to be this episode’s co-host. He’s best known for his soundtrack work for RockStar Games’ Red Dead Redemption and its follow-up, which broke opening weekend revenue records for any movie, TV show, or game release. The Spaghetti Western soundtrack for RDR2 is now considered a classic of the genre. Woody also brings a wide playlist of music, including music from Ennio Morricone, Bill Frisell, Marc Ribot, Ry Cooder, as well as some of his own recent work. Woody also brings a lifetime of stories the likes of which you ain’t heard before.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two of Woody’s albums. The first is that RDR2 score, on which he invited several other artists including Arca, Colin Stetson, and Senyawa. We’re also playing his 2024 record, Cowboy Yoga, a collection of spartan impromptu jams. The loose, freeform style is a reflection of his approach to recording, as he tells Bob, of limiting takes to one or two only.

The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 - Woody Jackson (73m, no lyrics; some whoops and whistles)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Cowboy Yoga - Woody Jackson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.