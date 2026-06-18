Across the Horizon Ep. 65: Chuck Johnson

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by composer and multi-instrumentalist Chuck Johnson, one of the Curators in Vol. 2 of the Across the Horizon music series. In this episode they discuss his latest music as well as tracks from his guest artists Marielle V. Jakobsons and Cole Pulice. Chuck also features music from his DJ playlist that he performed at this year’s Across the Horizon night at Big Ears 2026, including Eiko Ishibashi, Natural Information Society, and Nina Keith.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two classic Johnson records. Balsams from 2017 is one we’ve featured a couple times. That record marked Johnson’s turn from acoustic fingerstyle toward a more ambient style, with reverb layering and broadening the sound of his pedal steel. Sun Glories from 2024 also leads with pedal steel but builds a bigger sound around it, with electric guitar, drums, and other post-rock elements.

Balsams - Chuck Johnson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sun Glories - Chuck Johnson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.