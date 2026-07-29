Across the Horizon Ep. 67: "Jeopardy" Edition with Brad Rose

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes of SUSS invites co-host Brad Rose to play the inaugural edition of musical Jeopardy. Bob plays a music segment, and Brad responds with the correct question. Brad is a man of many talents – musician, visual artist, label owner, journalist for Foxy Digitalis – as well host of the great podcast Songs of Our Lives. This episode includes a variety of experimental instrumental music including More Eaze, Shane Parish, Lake Mary, Lia Kohl, Sarah Davachi, and more.

For Flow State, we’re listening to a couple albums by artists featured on the pod. First is More Eaze’s lacuna and parlor from 2024. That album opens with “waltz (in memoriam old ways of living),” a masterpiece which Bob and Brad play. The record is a brilliant combination of “left-field chamber music” and electronic experimentation, a real trip of a record. Second we’re playing Normal Sounds by Lia Kohl, which we’ve recommended before. That record finds the music in everyday audio, sampling a refrigerator’s hum and the buzz of tennis court lights.

lacuna and parlor - More Eaze (58m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Normal Sounds - Lia Kohl (40m, background spoken vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.