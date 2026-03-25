Across the Horizon Ep. 61: Marine Eyes

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined in this episode by Cynthia Bernard aka marine eyes. In addition to her prolific ambient output, Cynthia is also one of the curator artists in Vol. 2 of the Across the Horizon music series. In this episode, she discusses the music and artists that she brought to the series, as well as a playlist of ambient artists that have inspired her own music including Nancy Wilson, Amiina, Julianna Barwick, and many more.

Today we’re listening to two records by marine eyes, one solo and one by her trio, Almost an Island. First up is idyll, the solo record that was originally released in 2021. We’re playing the extended version released in 2023, which includes six remixes by artists like poemme and IKSRE. The Almost an Island trio is Cynthia, James Bernard, and Kenneth James Gibson. We interviewed them this past October and recommended their self-titled LP for its peaceful blend of guitar, keys, field recordings, and ethereal vocals.

idyll (extended edition) - marine eyes (77m, blended-in vocals across tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Almost An Island - Almost An Island (45m, some vocal tones)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.