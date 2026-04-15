Across the Horizon Ep. 62: Balmorhea

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, Bob Holmes of SUSS reconnects with co-hosts Rob Lowe and Michael A. Muller of Balmorhea for a discussion about their latest release in Vol. 2 of the Across the Horizon music series. Rob and Michael also curate a playlist of influences from their early years in Balmorhea, which is on the eve of its twentieth anniversary, including music from Bexar Bexar, Pullman, Rachel Grimes, Will Ackerman, and many more.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two of Balmorhea’s albums released on Deutsche Grammophon. The Trap, their latest album, came out in August of last year, and is an original score for a film written and directed by Lena Headey (not the M. Night Shyamalan Trap). As they discuss on today’s episode, that record is just Rob and Michael playing keys and guitar together. We’re also playing The Wind from 2021, which features a range of accompanists including cellist Clarice Jensen.

The Trap - Balmorhea (24m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Wind - Balmorhea (46m, spoken vocals on track 1)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.