Across the Horizon Ep. 63: Pan-American

On today’s episode of Ambient Country, host Bob Holmes of SUSS welcomes back Mark Nelson aka Pan-American to discuss his latest album, Fly the Ocean in a Silver Plane. Mark brings a playlist of music he's recently discovered including Hoavi, Sam Wilkes, Dave Easley, and Elori Saxl. They also discuss recent collaborations that Mark has released with Chelsea Bridge and MIchael Grigoni.

For Flow State, we’re listening to two recent Pan-American records. We’re first playing that new LP, which came out in March. Its tender ambient pieces are made up of elegant strings, multi-layered processed guitar lines, and field recordings. We’re also revisiting his 2024 collaboration with Kramer, Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road, which we previously described as ghostly Americana, as if William Basinski or The Caretaker were handed a guitar.

Fly the Ocean in a Silver Plane - Pan-American (38m, light vocals on tracks 2 and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road - Pan-American & Kramer (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.