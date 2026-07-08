Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Across the Horizon
Across the Horizon Ep. 66: Croz Boyce
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Across the Horizon Ep. 66: Croz Boyce

Jul 08, 2026

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, host Bob Holmes of SUSS sits down with Animal Collective members Geologist (Brian Weitz) and Avey Tare (David Portner) to discuss their new instrumental electronic/acoustic duo Croz Boyce. Brian and David also bring along a playlist of music that inspired them from their Baltimore high school years, including Wendy Carlos, Apples in Stereo, Climax Golden Twins, Pink Floyd, The Cure, and much more. Their free-flowing conversation ranges from their love of horror films to music concrete and the band Pavement.

For Flow State we’re listening to the new Croz Boyce self-titled debut LP, which came out in May. It’s guitar-led, synth-textured, psychedelic, a little weird, and most importantly, instrumental. Really cool record we weren’t aware of until Bob’s conversation. We’re also playing a Weitz solo record as Geologist, Can I Get a Pack of Camel Lights, which is also from this year (January to be specific). That one is more post-rock, with touches of Indian classical and free jazz.

Croz Boyce - Croz Boyce (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Can I Get a Pack of Camel Lights - Geologist (49m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.

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