Across the Horizon Ep. 64: Marisa Anderson

On today’s episode of Across the Horizon, host Bob Holmes of SUSS is joined by co-host marisa anderson, the Portland-based guitarist who just released The Anthology on UnAmerican Folk Music on Thrill Jockey Records. They discuss the new record, which was inspired by the personal record collection of Harry Smith, American polymath and major figure in the Beat movement. They also discuss a playlist from Marisa’s own collection including Fela Kuti, Kokoroko, Ennio Morricone, and others.

For Flow State, we’re playing two records by Anderson, who’s a second-time Across the Horizon guest and third-time Flow State recomendee. We’re starting with the new Anthology LP, which came out last week. On it, she records folk songs from around the world, tracing throughlines “from Afghanistan to Vietnam via Yemen, Cambodia and Turkmenistan.” Typical for an Anderson record, the primary instrument is guitar (and its cousins, tres cubano and requinto jarocho), occasionally accompanied by keys or accordion. We’re also playing Still, Here from 2022. We previously described that record as “a collection of subdued, doleful numbers” which holds up on relisten.

The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music - Marisa Anderson (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Still, Here - Marisa Anderson (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Flow State is off next week. Have a great Thursday.