Across the Horizon x Songs of Our Lives (Deluxe Edition)

Bob Holmes recently appeared on the Songs of our Lives podcast hosted by Brad Rose of Foxy Digitalis. They discuss SUSS's latest release, Counting Sunsets, as well as the Across the Horizon podcast and music series. They also talked about the music that continues to inspire Bob, including tracks by Glen Campbell, Pink Floyd, Brian Eno, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, and many more. For this special edition, Bob has added the music that they discussed, which is something that Brad does not include on his show.

For Flow State, we’re listening to some Bob Holmes productions. The first is the Across the Horizon collection itself – the first volume. The compilation features artists such as Marisa Anderson, William Tyler, Yuka Honda, Pan-American, claire rousay, Julianna Barwick, Yara Asmar, and David Moore. We’re also replaying SUSS’s latest record, which we featured shortly after its release in May.

Across the Horizon Vol. 1 - Various Artists (97m, vocals on tracks 6 and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Counting Sunsets - SUSS (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.