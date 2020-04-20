Good morning.

Today we’re listening to poemme, an ambient composer from Ohio. She creates beautiful, minimalist synthscapes that are amazing for focus (and for sleep, if you need that instead). Frozen Passages from last year consists of these big synths that move glacially and profoundly. Moments in Golden Light has a warmer sound and incorporates soft atmospheric recordings to remind us what it’s like to be outside.

Frozen Passages by poemme (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Moments in Golden Light by poemme (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.

🌽 🌽 🌽