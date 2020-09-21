Good morning and welcome to new readers.

Today we’re listening to Sarah Davachi, a Canadian electroacoustic composer. We featured Sarah earlier this year, because, as we wrote at the time, their music combines vintage synths with processed strings, piano, and organ. Listening to her compositions decelerates experience. This is especially true on their latest album, Cantus, Descant, which was recorded on at least six organs across North America and Europe. We’re also re-upping Gave in Rest from 2018, which was recorded while they toured cathedrals in Europe, a divine record.

Cantus, Descant by Sarah Davachi (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Gave in Rest by Sarah Davachi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice start to your week.