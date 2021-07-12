Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sarah Davachi, a Canadian electroacoustic composer based in Los Angeles. We’ve recommended her a few times before, but we were reminded of her music when Kim emailed us about Davachi’s new single, “Rushes Recede.” We’re highlighting two of her LPs, 2016’s Vergers and 2018’s Gave In Rest. Vergers plays a few drone ambient tracks, while Gave In Rest features a broader sonic palette. We’ve also included her new single on our Flow State Today playlist for subscribers.

Vergers - Sarah Davachi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Gave In Rest - Sarah Davachi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.