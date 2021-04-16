Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing albums from Toro y Moi, a singer/songwriter and producer from South Carolina. We first recommended him in January 2019 right after his album Outer Peace came out. Since then he’s released instrumental versions of his first two albums, Causers of This and Underneath the Pine. The occasion in each case was the ten-year anniversary of the original album’s release. Since it’s Friday, we’re also spinning his dance LP, Michael, which he put out as Les Sins in 2014.

Underneath the Pine (Instrumentals) - Toro y Moi (40m, barely any vocals)

Causers of This (Instrumentals) - Toro y Moi (30m, no vocals)

Michael - Les Sins (40m, some vocals)

Have a really nice Friday and weekend.