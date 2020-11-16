Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sarah Davachi, a Canadian electroacoustic composer. This is our third time recommending Davachi. To paraphrase ourselves, we recommend her music because its combination of vintage synths, processed strings, piano, and organ seems to slow down time. We’re only recommending one album today, her recently released collection of live and alternate-take performances called Figures in Open Air. It’s beautiful and spiritual, and we hope you enjoy it.

Figures in Open Air by Sarah Davachi (160m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

