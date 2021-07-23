Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to DJ Rashad, a producer from Chicago. Rashad along with DJ Spinn created the genre footwork, which plays samples and percussion at a fast-paced 160BPM. Footwork, as the name suggests, originated as a score for local dance competitions, but its influence has spread globally, perhaps because it expresses the hyperspeed of our internet-based lives. We’re playing Rashad’s magnum opus, 2013’s Double Cup, as well as Afterlife, a posthumous album from 2016.

Double Cup - DJ Rashad (50m, vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Afterlife - DJ Rashad (60m, vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Friday.