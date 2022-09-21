Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sarah Davachi, a Canadian electroacoustic composer. Davachi currently holds the record of five features in Flow State. Her music combines modern and ancient instruments, decelerating experience, as we’ve said before. On her newest LP, Two Sisters, she amplifies this slowing effect, transporting the listener to a musical headspace that could be, if you closed your eyes, any time in the last thousand years. We’re also re-upping her 2020 record Cantus, Descent, which was recorded on at least six organs across North America and Europe.

Two Sisters - Sarah Davachi (90m, choral vocals on some tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Cantus, Descant by Sarah Davachi (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.