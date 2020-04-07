Good morning. Another free rec this Tuesday in light of the times.

Today we’re listening to Sarah Davachi, a Canadian electroacoustic composer. Her music combines vintage synths with processed strings, piano, and organ. It’s “drone” music, and listening to it decelerates experience. Gave in Rest was recorded while Davachi was touring cathedrals across Europe, which explains the tracks’ majestic and meditative feel. That album has our favorite composition of hers, “Evensong.” Qualities… and Let Night Come… are two of our other favorite albums. We hope you like them.

Gave in Rest by Sarah Davachi (40m, processed voice) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Let Night Come On Bells End the Day by Sarah Davachi (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Qualities of Bodies Permanent by Sarah Davachi (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Tuesday.