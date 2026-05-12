Flow State

Flow State

Flow State
Flow State
Flow State Episode 326
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Flow State Episode 326

May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s mix opens with solo piano works old and new, by Harold Budd and Linus Alberg respectively. There are some ambient pieces by Seconds, Blanket Swimming, Alaskan Tapes, marine eyes, Lara Somogyi, and SUSS. We excerpt a track from the new self-titled album by Setting – more on them later this week. We revisit an overlooked Steve Reich piece, “Octet,” performed by his ensemble in 1980. The pace picks up with TUAWKI, Maston & Greg Foat, and Zopelar. We end with a Kaytranada track. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Harold Budd - Haru Spring

0:04:25 - Linus Alberg - Falter

0:09:00 - Seconds - Slope

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