Flow State Episode 326

Today’s mix opens with solo piano works old and new, by Harold Budd and Linus Alberg respectively. There are some ambient pieces by Seconds, Blanket Swimming, Alaskan Tapes, marine eyes, Lara Somogyi, and SUSS. We excerpt a track from the new self-titled album by Setting – more on them later this week. We revisit an overlooked Steve Reich piece, “Octet,” performed by his ensemble in 1980. The pace picks up with TUAWKI, Maston & Greg Foat, and Zopelar. We end with a Kaytranada track. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Harold Budd - Haru Spring

0:04:25 - Linus Alberg - Falter

0:09:00 - Seconds - Slope