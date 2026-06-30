Flow State Episode 332

Today’s mix opens with two tracks from Rock Burwell’s recent score for the movie Obsession. Then there’s new ambient music by Gollden, Eluvium, Líom, and James Bernard – two tracks from Bernard’s new LP. We revisit some vaporwave favorites from Oneohtrix Point Never, luxury elite, and FM Skyline. The pace picks up with Space Ghost and Will Hofbauer, and the sounds get more experimental with Ancient Infinity Orchestra and M. Geddes Gengras. We wrap with a Boards of Canada track from Geogaddi. Slightly shorter mix this week. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Rock Burwell - Obsession

0:00:28 - Rock Burwell - Can You Sleep With Me?

0:01:53 - Gollden - when i started to bloom

0:05:27 - Eluvium - Microfauna

0:07:30 - James Bernard - Homage