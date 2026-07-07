Flow State Ep. 333: Noémi Büchi Guest Mix

Today we have a guest mix from Noémi Büchi, a Swiss-French composer and pianist from Zürich whom we recently featured. She recorded a mix of instrumental favorites from around the world – over a dozen countries across 23 tracks. Artists include Oneohtrix Point Never, Thomas Bangalter (new record), Nico Jaar, Laurel Halo, Father Dionysios Tabakis (π. Διονύσιος Ταμπάκης), Klara Lewis, Grand River, Daniel Lanois, and more. This mix is available to everyone. We hope you enjoy.

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0:00:00 - Alberto Iglesias - Tema de Vera

0:02:17 - Oneohtrix Point Never - Andro

0:05:30 - Thomas Bangalter - Mirage Part VI

0:11:01 - Tom Weatley - Arthroscopy

0:12:40 - Sote - Lips Seeking the Forbidden

0:18:08 - Ben Frost - Permcat

0:20:50 - Nicolas Jaar - Telellás

0:30:08 - Aho Ssan - 100 Suns Pt. II

0:36:53 - Laurel Halo - Abandon

0:40:30 - π. Διονύσιος Ταμπάκης - Ἠλεκτρικαὶ Ὑμνωδίαι

0:43:31 - Tomat - Gita

0:45:53 - Violeta García & Hora Lunga - i think i just died a lil bit

0:49:46 - Klara Lewis - Ukulele 1

0:51:02 - Klara Lewis - 4U

0:57:21 - Sébastien Forrester - Ármo, recess

1:02:48 - Martina Berther - Cymbal

1:04:35 - Grand River & Abul Mogard - Ricordando il giorno

1:06:43 - Vanessa Amara - Cembalo & Carillon

1:11:41 - Daniel Lanois - Rocco

1:13:09 - Heikki Lindgren & Mika Rintala - Kirkkoherra penkoi arkistoja

1:16:33 - Fennesz & OZmotic - Motionless Image of Eternity

1:23:23 - mmph - Elegy

1:26:51 - Perfume Genius - Just a Room