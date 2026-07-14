Flow State Ep. 334: Trip-Hop

Today’s mix is all trip-hop, mostly from the ‘90s. Trip-hop is a subgenre of electronic music that uses the beat template of hip-hop – drum loops and samples – with elements of jazz, lounge, ambient, and dub. There are some usual suspects in this tracklist like Massive Attack, Portishead, and Nightmares on Wax. But in preparing the mix we found many masters of the form whose names were blasts from the past or brand new: Funki Porcini, Howie B., DJ KRUSH, A Forest Mighty Black, Neotropic... There are some borderline cases like Air, Bowery Electric, and Pete Rock (whose influence on trip-hop was huge). The mix is almost entirely instrumental, but because it’s trip-hop it was hard to avoid the occasional scratched vocal or random sung melodies. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Massive Attack - Exchange

0:03:29 - Air - Playground Love (Vibraphone Version)

0:07:13 - Zero 7 - Polaris