Flow State Episode 337

Today’s mix opens with a Kane Parsons ambient track from 2024, followed by other ambient selections from Sun Kin, Metric System 1981, Ibukun Sunday, and BCMC. There are newer instrumental tracks by Durutti Column (whose new album is his first in 16 years), Sofie Birch, and Ancient Infinity Orchestra. We replay a great More Eaze track that was on last week’s Across the Horizons episode, and highlight a new dubby cover of “So What” by Nicholas Payton and Butcher Brown. The tempo accelerates with Susumu Yokota, DJmegan23, and an edit of a new Daphni single. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Kane Parsons - Wake up. It’s time to watch the news.

0:03:22 - Sun Kin - get accustomed to life under pressure

0:07:03 - Metric System 1981 & Mikkele - The Quiet Things

0:09:00 - Ibukun Sunday - Edge