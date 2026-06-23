Flow State Ep. 331: DJmegan23 (Interview)

Today’s mix is selections from the discography of DJmegan23, an electronic musician based in Los Angeles. She fuses all kinds of music together: video game soundtracks, trap, ambient, jersey club, vaporwave… Her latest EP is Good Luck, Megan! This mix is 59 tracks, mostly a minute or two long, that are instrumental but occasionally include her producer tag. A brief conversation with DJmegan23 precedes the tracklist, which is available to everyone.

What’s your earliest memory of music?

I think the farthest back I can pull is probably somewhere around 2005, Toxic by Britney Spears on the radio in car rides with my family. That and Sean Kingston - Beautiful Girls, but that was later on i believe.

What were your first recordings like? What did you use to make them?

My first music i ever made were slowed sample heavy hiphop beats with distorted 808s & youtube type beats on a now deleted youtube channel

What artists/albums/tracks were the most formative early on as you found your own sound?

I can really list off names forever if you let me but ill keep it to only a few lines of names Clams Casino, Aphex Twin, Yung Lean, Whitearmor, Friendzone, Deaths Dynamic Shroud, Chief Keef, C418, Ichiko Aoba, Mid-Air-Thief, Shiro Sagisu, Rei Harakami, Gud, Bladee

What is your studio setup? What instruments/gear/software do you use to make music?

I’m very software based, I have one 89 key yamaha piano since I’m trained in piano playing and my desktop computer with fl studio and many virtual instruments. I do my sample chopping mapped to my piano and work pretty much exclusively in DAW/ on the piano. I do hope to have a full studio with many pieces of hardware eventually, if i can afford it

Who is your dream collaborator?

I’ve actually achieved a few of them already like clams casino and friendzone but my life would be complete if i got to hit a studio with Gud or Ichiko Aoba.

How do you discover new music these days? Any recent notable finds?

I’m not the greatest at keeping up with new Music lately, but I’m always listening to music I haven’t heard, because I’m looking for samples and inspiration. I use all kinds of sites for that, from Youtube, to rating sites, to crate digging tools.

Name an underrated artist from the past 50 years.

Off top- Shamana, been listening to them for a decade now and they’ve stayed too underrated the whole time. Shouts out.

What are you working on next?

I just dropped an EP but my next project (album) is called Hello, Megan! It’s my Magnum Opus to date, you can expect it this year, maybe even in a few months if all goes to plan. :)

0:00:00 - DJmegan23 - decomposition lane

0:02:27 - DJmegan23 - Spring

0:04:14 - DJmegan23 - 17 Health Potions

0:05:15 - DJmegan23, reverie - See U in My Dreams

0:08:33 - DJmegan23 - BEACH BENEATH THE BLUE

0:10:38 - DJmegan23 - 第一接触(FIRST CONTACT)

0:11:34 - DJmegan23 - Get Out of MY HEAD

0:12:33 - DJmegan23 - APHEX TWINSIES

0:13:35 - DJmegan23 - It’s Dark Out

0:14:57 - DJmegan23 - On the Lvl

0:16:08 - DJmegan23, cranes, mental - Level 99

0:18:38 - DJmegan23 - I Love Crack

0:19:42 - DJmegan23, yawe - #Jewelry (Instrumental)

0:20:53 - DJmegan23 - Man Walks in to starbucks yea ima need that umm Pumpkin spice latte

0:23:08 - DJmegan23 - 1000 Perfect Diamonds (Instrumental)

0:24:28 - DJmegan23 - KKLOVERZ

0:26:21 - DJmegan23 - Idle

0:28:58 - DJmegan23 - Kalyptra

0:29:54 - DJmegan23 - Winter Glory Calling

0:31:36 - DJmegan23 - *Massive Explosion*

0:33:10 - DJmegan23, sunsculptor - Final Fantasy

0:34:22 - DJmegan23, yawe - Tear Drop

0:36:27 - DJmegan23 - When That Minecraft Music Hit

0:37:44 - DJmegan23, cranes - Clover

0:39:39 - DJmegan23 - DJ VAPORMEG

0:42:38 - DJmegan23, yawe - Return 2 Heaven

0:43:46 - DJmegan23 - Megan’s Ringtone (outro)

0:45:34 - DJmegan23 - golden panda

0:46:30 - DJmegan23 - Can’t Get Back (Instrumental)

0:49:36 - DJmegan23 - Aero Magica

0:51:05 - DJmegan23 - Xx_Turtl3_B34ch_xX

0:54:24 - DJmegan23 - Gardens 2001

0:56:34 - DJmegan23 - Ch3w1n9_Th3_Thumbst1ck

0:58:11 - DJmegan23 - Xx_10k_D14m0ndz_xX

0:59:36 - DJmegan23 - Aperture Science

1:00:26 - DJmegan23 - WEST BLUE (西の海)

1:02:43 - DJmegan23 - And Then God Walked in and Said-

1:04:33 - DJmegan23 - MIDI FRUIT

1:07:08 - DJmegan23 - Jun13rs meggy mix :P

1:08:03 - DJmegan23 - SERIAL EXPERIMENTS LAIN

1:10:34 - DJmegan23 - MOLLY

1:12:44 - DJmegan23 - Megs Realm

1:14:11 - DJmegan23 - Dark Wizard Chaos

1:15:57 - DJmegan23 - Ice Mirror

1:17:03 - DJmegan23, 1gloree - It Broke…

1:19:04 - DJmegan23 - So Cool

1:20:12 - DJmegan23 - Yay

1:21:22 - DJmegan23 - 経験値(4X EXP)

1:22:52 - DJmegan23 - ballad for the sins

1:26:29 - DJmegan23 - Hurt :

1:28:38 - DJmegan23, tr3ndy - Good Luck

1:30:30 - DJmegan23, wokstarshawtyy - Lily Pad

1:31:36 - DJmegan23 - Hold it in

1:33:29 - DJmegan23 - DAVY BACK FIGHT

1:35:26 - DJmegan23 - If God Something Worms Idk Cylindrical

1:36:11 - DJmegan23, reverie - 222 the sky +djmegan23

1:38:24 - DJmegan23 - CRIMSON DESCENT

1:40:34 - DJmegan23 - Loot