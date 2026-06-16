Flow State Episode 330

Today’s mix opens with new music from Eluvium, Líom, and Blood Incantation (they have a new ambient score out). Then some acoustic instrumentals by Natalia Tsupryk & Angus MacRae, Laurence Pike, Ry Cooder, and Clear Path Ensemble. We play the “Thinkin Bout You” cover from Flea’s trumpet album, and a track from Duval Timothy’s new collaboration with Carlos Niño and Mate Mercereau. There’s some jazz by John Coltrane and Danae Greenfield. The pace picks up with Seefeel, Patrick Lee, and Fred P (x2). The mix ends with the penultimate track from Boards of Canada’s new record. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - Eluvium - Under the Water It Glowed

0:05:02 - Líom - Are You Wearing Any Metal

0:07:48 - Blood Incantation - Rain