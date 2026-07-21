Flow State Episode 335

Today’s mix opens with a newish ambient track from James Bernard, who’s put together a guest mix for next week. There’s some more ambient after that by Hayes Bradley, Haruhisa Tanaka, Slow Attack Ensemble, and Hirotaka Shirotsubaki. Then a period of sort of psychedelic/electronic instrumentals from Jonny Nash & Tomo Katsurada, Damian Dalla Torre, and Croz Boyce. We revisit a standout track from Eiko Ishibashi’s score for Drive My Car. There’s a new dub cover of “Wichita Lineman” which is sensational. The pace picks up with DJ Plead, Mr. Fingers, and Object Hours. Maxime Denuc gets the last word, so to speak. We hope you enjoy.

0:00:00 - James Bernard - A Place To Rest

0:03:28 - Hayes Bradley & Dreamsome - Faded Fields

0:07:38 - Haruhisa Tanaka - 7 Days Later